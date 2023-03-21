New Suit - Employment

Venetian Casino Resort LLC, a subsidiary of American casino and resort company Las Vegas Sands, and Sierra Nevada Administrator Inc. were hit with a complaint Tuesday in Nevada District Court. The suit was brought pro se by a former housekeeper for the defendants who claims that she was wrongfully terminated due to pregnancy-based employment discrimination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00424, Gil v. Venetian Casino Resort, LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

March 21, 2023, 5:27 PM

Lalaine Gil

Venetian Casino Resort, LLC

Sierra Nevada Administrator, Inc

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination