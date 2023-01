Who Got The Work

Eugenia Fowlkes and Adam S. Gross of Jackson Lewis have stepped in to defend Bernardo De Jesus and Mike's Hop Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged gender-based employment discrimination and workplace sexual harassment. The complaint was filed Dec. 14 in New York Eastern District Court by Phillips and Associates on behalf of Ana Gil. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brian M. Cogan, is 1:22-cv-07600, Gil v. Mike's Hop, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 28, 2023, 2:36 PM