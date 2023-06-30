Covington & Burling filed a civil rights lawsuit Thursday in California Northern District Court against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR), the Marin County Sheriff's Office and other defendants. The suit, brought on behalf of Armando Gil Tzun, contends that the CDCR's operations manual policy violates inmates' rights by enabling their detention past the lawful period for release. According to the suit, Tzun was held three weeks past his court ordered release date in efforts to transfer him into the custody of the Department of Homeland Security rather than 'release' him. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-03258, Gil Tzun v. Allison et al.
Public Interest & Nonprofit
June 30, 2023, 6:15 AM