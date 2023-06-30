New Suit - Civil Rights

Covington & Burling filed a civil rights lawsuit Thursday in California Northern District Court against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR), the Marin County Sheriff's Office and other defendants. The suit, brought on behalf of Armando Gil Tzun, contends that the CDCR's operations manual policy violates inmates' rights by enabling their detention past the lawful period for release. According to the suit, Tzun was held three weeks past his court ordered release date in efforts to transfer him into the custody of the Department of Homeland Security rather than 'release' him. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-03258, Gil Tzun v. Allison et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

June 30, 2023, 6:15 AM

Plaintiffs

Armando Gil Tzun

Plaintiffs

Covington & Burling

defendants

Jennifer Lopez

Karen Hlavaty

Katherine Mason

Kathleen Allison

Ronald Broomfield

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation