Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at McGuireWoods on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Bank of America to New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Landy Wolf PLLC on behalf of Gil Dechavez DDS P.C., contends that the plaintiff's tax refund checks were intercepted by unknown scammers. The case is 1:23-cv-06244, Gil Dechavez DDS P.C. v. Bank of America, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

July 20, 2023, 10:31 AM

Plaintiffs

Gil Dechavez DDS P.C.

defendants

Bank of America, N.A.

defendant counsels

McGuireWoods

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract