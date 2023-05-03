New Suit - Contract

The Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy and Direct Consumer Services were hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The complaint was brought by the Law Offices of Seth W. Wiener and attorney Reza Yassi on behalf of GiftCash, which alleges that the defendants unilaterally devalued gift cards sold to its customers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-02146, GiftCash Inc. v. The Gap, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 03, 2023, 1:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Giftcash Inc.

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of Seth W. Wiener

defendants

Banana Republic, LLC

Old Navy, LLC

The Gap, Inc.

Direct Consumer Services, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract