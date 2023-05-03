The Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy and Direct Consumer Services were hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The complaint was brought by the Law Offices of Seth W. Wiener and attorney Reza Yassi on behalf of GiftCash, which alleges that the defendants unilaterally devalued gift cards sold to its customers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-02146, GiftCash Inc. v. The Gap, Inc.
Retail & Consumer Goods
May 03, 2023, 1:20 PM