MetLife has turned to attorney Jacqueline J. Herring of Smith, Von Schleicher & Associates to fend off a pending ERISA lawsuit. The suit, which centers on the defendant's denial of disability coverage for long COVID, was filed July 21 in Wisconsin Western District Court by Hawks Quindel SC on behalf of Mary Jane M. Giesey. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson, is 3:22-cv-00398, Giesey, Mary Jane v. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company.

Insurance

September 05, 2022, 4:06 AM