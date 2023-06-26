Who Got The Work

Hiawatha Northington II of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani has entered an appearance for Vitalcore Health Strategies LLC in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was filed May 11 in Mississippi Southern District Court by Waide & Associates on behalf of a former health services administrator who claims that he was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for complaining to upper management about being subjected to sexual abuse by Vitalcore's vice president of operations. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Daniel P. Jordan III, is 3:23-cv-00298, Gibson v. Vitalcore Health Strategies, LLC.

Health Care

June 26, 2023, 4:59 AM

Plaintiffs

Anthony Quinn Gibson

Plaintiffs

Waide & Associates, P.A.

defendants

Vitalcore Health Strategies, LLC

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination