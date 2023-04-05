Removed To Federal Court

Stonegate Senior Living and other defendants on Tuesday removed a wrongful death lawsuit to Oklahoma Western District Court. The complaint, filed by the Law Office of Mark A. Cox on behalf of Marie L. Gibson, as administrator of the Estate of Raymond C. Anderson, alleges that Anderson received substandard care, leading to his eventual death. The suit further alleges negligence on the part of the nursing home operator for knowingly and intentionally understaffing its facility. The defendants are represented by Hall, Estill, Hardwick, Gable, Golden & Nelson and Latham Steele Lehman Keele Ratcliff Freije & Carter. The case is 5:23-cv-00290, Gibson v. Stonegate Senior Living LLC et al.

Health Care

April 05, 2023, 4:48 PM

Plaintiffs

Marie L Gibson

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Mark A Cox

defendants

James Chance

John F Taylor

John P Taylor

PF South Yukon SNF Ops LLC

Sanctuary Ltc LLC

Stonegate Senior Living LLC

defendant counsels

Hall, Estill, Hardwick, Gable, Golden & Nelson

Latham Steele Lehman Keele Ratcliff Freije & Carter - Tulsa

Latham Steele Lehman Keele Ratcliff Freije & Carter PC

nature of claim: 362/for medical malpractice claims