Attorneys at Baker & Hostetler on Thursday removed a digital privacy class action against Stanford Health Care to California Northern District Court. The suit, for claims under the California Invasion of Privacy Act, was filed by Bursor & Fisher on behalf of individuals whose protected health information was allegedly shared with Facebook through a tracking pixel on the defendant's website. The case is 5:23-cv-02320, Gibson v. Stanford Health Care.

May 12, 2023, 7:03 AM

Davina Gibson

Stanford Health Care

Baker & Hostetler

