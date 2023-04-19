The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, its chairman Gary Gensler and U.S. attorney general Merrick B. Garland were hit with a complaint for declaratory and injunctive relief on Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Hull Barrett PC on behalf of Christopher M. Gibson, seeks to declare that the defendants have deprived Hull of his due process rights by allegedly failing to enter a final order for two underlying administrative proceedings relating to a 2014 investigation of the Geier International Strategies Fund. The case is 1:23-cv-01723, Gibson v. Securities and Exchange Commission et al.
Government
April 19, 2023, 7:01 AM