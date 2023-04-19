New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, its chairman Gary Gensler and U.S. attorney general Merrick B. Garland were hit with a complaint for declaratory and injunctive relief on Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Hull Barrett PC on behalf of Christopher M. Gibson, seeks to declare that the defendants have deprived Hull of his due process rights by allegedly failing to enter a final order for two underlying administrative proceedings relating to a 2014 investigation of the Geier International Strategies Fund. The case is 1:23-cv-01723, Gibson v. Securities and Exchange Commission et al.

Government

April 19, 2023, 7:01 AM

Plaintiffs

Christopher M. Gibson

Plaintiffs

Hull Barrett

defendants

Securities and Exchange Commission

Gary Gensler

Merrick B. Garland

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws