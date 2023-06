Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Burger Meyer LLP on Friday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Sam's Club, the retail warehouse store chain, to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by Stephan Filip PC on behalf of Jennifor Gibson. The case is 2:23-cv-04337, Gibson v. Sam's West, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 02, 2023, 6:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Jennifor Gibson

defendants

Sam's West, Inc.

defendant counsels

Burger Meyer LLP

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims