Lawyers at Kutak Rock and Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky & Popeo on Monday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Consumer Testing Laboratories, Earthbound LLC and other defendants to Arkansas Western District Court. The suit was filed by Caddell Reynolds on behalf of the estate of Wyatt Gary Gibson, a five-year-old child who allegedly died from melioidosis after being exposed to a Better Homes & Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray contaminated by the bacterial strain burkholderia pseudomallei. The case is 5:23-cv-05118, Gibson v. Consumer Testing Laboratories Inc. et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
July 17, 2023, 7:54 PM