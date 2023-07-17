Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Kutak Rock and Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky & Popeo on Monday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Consumer Testing Laboratories, Earthbound LLC and other defendants to Arkansas Western District Court. The suit was filed by Caddell Reynolds on behalf of the estate of Wyatt Gary Gibson, a five-year-old child who allegedly died from melioidosis after being exposed to a Better Homes & Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray contaminated by the bacterial strain burkholderia pseudomallei. The case is 5:23-cv-05118, Gibson v. Consumer Testing Laboratories Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 17, 2023, 7:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Alexis Leah Freeman Gibson

Plaintiffs

Caddell Reynolds, P.A.

defendants

Consumer Testing Laboratories, Inc.

Earthbound Licensing, LLC

Earthbound PW LLC

Earthbound, LLC

Gala North America, Inc.

John Does 1 - 10

Mane USA, Inc.

Melissa Metcalfe

Robert Burgess

UL Verification Services, Inc.

defendant counsels

Kutak Rock

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims