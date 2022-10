New Suit - Employment

Morgan & Morgan filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of Ricky Gibson. The suit, over alleged race-based employment discrimination, pursues claims against Cemex d/b/a Ready Mix USA. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-04163, Gibson v. Cemex.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 19, 2022, 4:49 AM