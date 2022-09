Who Got The Work

Catherine S. Wright of Jackson Kelly has entered an appearance for Bristol Group, Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged sexual harassment discrimination. The suit was filed Aug. 9 in Indiana Southern District Court by Biesecker Dutkanych & Macer on behalf of Shana Gibson. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt, is 4:22-cv-00101, Gibson v. Bristol Group Inc.

Indiana

September 23, 2022, 10:00 AM