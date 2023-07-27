Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Clark Hill on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against Dick's Sporting Goods and Summit Treestands to Indiana Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Wilson Kehoe Winingham on behalf of Patricia Gibson and Paul Gibson, alleges that Paul Gibson injured himself while using the defendants' Summit Viper Elite SD tree stand for deer hunting; according to the complaint, Gibson's foot became caught in the stand, causing him to fall from the tree and break his ankle. The case is 1:23-cv-01317, Gibson et al. v. Summit Treestands LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 27, 2023, 4:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Patricia Gibson

Paul Gibson

defendants

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc.

Summit Treestands, LLC

defendant counsels

Clark Hill

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims