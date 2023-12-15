Attorneys from Crowell & Moring and Armstrong Teasdale have entered appearances for Compass, an online real estate platform, and eXp World Holdings Inc. in a pending antitrust class action. The case, filed Oct. 31 in Missouri Western District Court by Boulware Law; Ketchmark & McCreight; and Williams Dirks Dameron, contends that due to the defendants' antitrust actions, home sellers are compelled to set high buyer-broker commissions to induce brokers to show their homes. The suit further contends that the defendants create an environment which encourages brokers that buy real estate and those that sell it to conspire to split commissions with each other equally rather than compete for business. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough, is 4:23-cv-00788, Gibson et al v. National Association of Realtors et al.
Real Estate
December 15, 2023, 10:08 AM