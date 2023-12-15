Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Crowell & Moring and Armstrong Teasdale have entered appearances for Compass, an online real estate platform, and eXp World Holdings Inc. in a pending antitrust class action. The case, filed Oct. 31 in Missouri Western District Court by Boulware Law; Ketchmark & McCreight; and Williams Dirks Dameron, contends that due to the defendants' antitrust actions, home sellers are compelled to set high buyer-broker commissions to induce brokers to show their homes. The suit further contends that the defendants create an environment which encourages brokers that buy real estate and those that sell it to conspire to split commissions with each other equally rather than compete for business. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough, is 4:23-cv-00788, Gibson et al v. National Association of Realtors et al.

Real Estate

December 15, 2023, 10:08 AM

Plaintiffs

Don Gibson

John Meiners

Lauren Criss

Plaintiffs

Boulware Law LLC

Ketchmark & Mccreight PC

Williams Dirks Dameron LLC

defendants

Compass, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

National Association of Realtors

Douglas Elliman, Inc.

Howard Hanna Real Estate Services

Redfin Corporation

United Real Estate

Weichert Realtors

defendant counsels

Eric Fanchiang

Crowell & Moring

Chahira Solh

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

Kasowitz Benson Torres

David Z Gringer

Shook, Hardy & Bacon

Seth P Waxman

Emily Barnet

Karin Dryhurst

Stinson LLP

Cooley

Beatriz Mejia

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner

Timothy R. Beyer

Lindsay Sklar Johnson

Armstrong Teasdale

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations