Who Got The Work

Major law firms including Latham & Watkins; Kirkland & Ellis; and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom are lining up to defend clients in an antitrust class action over the pricing of Las Vegas hotel rooms. The action, filed Jan. 25 in Nevada District Court by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro and Panish Shea Boyle, contends that the operators of major Las Vegas hotels violate antitrust laws through their use of shared pricing algorithms provided by Rainmaker Group to set rates. Latham is representing Rainmaker's parent company, Cendyn Group LLC. Kirkland has stepped in to defend Wynn Resorts and Skadden entered an appearance for Caesar's Entertainment. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Miranda M. Du, is 2:23-cv-00140, Gibson et al v. MGM Resorts International et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

March 13, 2023, 5:25 AM