New Suit - Antitrust

Four Las Vegas hotel operators, Rainmaker Group and its parent company Cendyn Group were hit with an antitrust lawsuit Wednesday in Nevada District Court. The lawsuit accuses the defendants of artificially inflating the prices of hotel rooms on the Las Vegas Strip above competitive levels. According to the complaint, the defendants used Rainmaker's pricing algorithms which allow the hotel operators to collect supracompetitive prices for their hotel rooms. The class is represented by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro and Panish Shea & Boyle. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00140, Gibson et al v. MGM Resorts International et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

January 25, 2023, 6:22 PM