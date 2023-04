Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Maricle & Associates on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Travelers Property Casualty Co. of America and other defendants to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the Kitchens Law Firm on behalf of James Russell Gibson and Monica Gibson. The case is 5:23-cv-00441, Gibson et al v. Fisher et al.

April 05, 2023, 1:01 PM

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision