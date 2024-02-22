Daniel J. Rucket of Milber Makris Plousadis & Seiden has entered an appearance for Salvatore Amato and Amatos TSD Watering Trough in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The complaint was filed Dec. 20 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Sacchetta & Baldino on behalf of professional models who accuse the defendants of using their images without authorization or permission in advertisements used to promote the Watering Trough night club. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John M. Gallagher, is 5:23-cv-05051, Gibson et al v. Amato's Tsd Watering Trough LLC et al.
Entertainment, Sports & Media
February 22, 2024, 9:48 AM