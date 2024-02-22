Who Got The Work

Daniel J. Rucket of Milber Makris Plousadis & Seiden has entered an appearance for Salvatore Amato and Amatos TSD Watering Trough in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The complaint was filed Dec. 20 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Sacchetta & Baldino on behalf of professional models who accuse the defendants of using their images without authorization or permission in advertisements used to promote the Watering Trough night club. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John M. Gallagher, is 5:23-cv-05051, Gibson et al v. Amato's Tsd Watering Trough LLC et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

February 22, 2024, 9:48 AM

Plaintiffs

Cielo Jean "CJ" Gibson

Dessie Mitcheson

Kara Monaco

Kimberly Cozzens

Krystal Forscutt Hipwell

Lina Posada

Rachel Bernstein

Rhian Sugden

Tiffany Gray

Ursula Mayes

Plaintiffs

Sacchetta And Baldino

defendants

Amato's Tsd Watering Trough LLC

Salvatore Amato

defendant counsels

Milber Makris Plousadis & Seiden

Nestico, Druby & Hildabrand, LLP

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims