Gibson Dunn Would Pounce: Judge Grills Facebooks Lawyers at ...

A federal judge grilled Facebook's lawyers at Gibson Dunn for their discovery conduct in the multidistrict litigation over the Cambridge Analytica scandal. At a sanctions hearing, U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria found some of the defense team's actions "frivolous" and "abominable," but held off issuing a ruling. Instead, Chhabria ordered both sides to provide briefing by Sept. 22 on what form of sanctions he should consider—an issue complicated by last month's settlement of the case.

Cybersecurity

September 15, 2022, 8:44 PM