The country's largest business lobbying group has selected Sullivan & Cromwell as outside counsel in its federal challenge to the FTC's ban on noncompete clauses. Meanwhile, former labor secretary Eugene Scalia and colleagues from Gibson Dunn & Crutcher entered appearances for tax services firm Ryan LLC in the first federal action filed against the commission this week.

April 24, 2024, 3:41 PM

