News From Law.com

New York restructuring lawyer Joe Zujkowski has joined Latham & Watkins as a partner, the firm announced on Monday, after a 16-month stay at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. Zujkowski previously co-chaired the U.S. restructuring group at O'Melveny & Myers before joining Gibson Dunn in May 2023.

Legal Services - Large Law

August 26, 2024, 11:16 AM