Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, in a big move to expand its private equity and M&A group, has added two high-profile partners from rival firms, including George Sampas from Sullivan & Cromwell and Brian Scrivani from Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison.

June 24, 2024, 4:47 PM

