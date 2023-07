News From Law.com

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher hired real estate finance partner Michael Weinberger from the New York office of Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton, Gibson Dunn announced Friday morning. Weinberger arrives with 31 years of experience—all at Cleary Gottlieb—and a practice focused on commercial mortgage-backed securitization, as well as balance sheet, restructurings, mezzanine and construction loan originations and secondary market transactions.

July 07, 2023, 6:00 AM

