Cynthia Mabry, a former co-head of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld's climate change group, has joined Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher as a partner in Houston, as lawyers with ESG expertise are in high demand.Mabry joined Gibson Dunn as a corporate partner on Friday. According to her Gibson Dunn biography, she has done work for clients including Talos Energy, Rattler Midstream, Cimarex Energy Co., SRC Energy, and Diamondback Energy.

August 22, 2022, 4:25 PM