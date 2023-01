News From Law.com International

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher has lost a veteran public-law partner in Paris to the elite French firm August Debouzy, a move that furthers the French firm's strategy of building strength and presence in government and policy as well as the law. Nicolas Baverez, who practiced at Gibson Dunn for 19 years, has joined the public, regulatory, and environment practice alongside fellow partners Emmanuelle Mignon and Vincent Brenot, the French firm said in a statement.

January 25, 2023, 4:48 AM