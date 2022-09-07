Gibson Dunn Lands Former 5th Circuit Judge as Houston Trial ...

News From Law.com

Gregg Costa, who stepped down from the Fifth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals at the end of August, will join Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher in Houston as a co-chair of the global trial practice group, where the longtime judge will build a civil trial, white-collar defense and investigations practice.Costa, who will start to Gibson Dunn on Oct. 3, said he chose the firm because of the quality of the firm's litigation practice, and for the opportunity to help build a litigation team in Houston, an office that launched in 2017 with a corporate focus.

September 07, 2022, 12:28 PM