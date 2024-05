News From Law.com

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher hired partner Ro Spaziani to join the firm's New York office, the firm announced on Monday.Joining three Gibson Dunn practice groups—financial institutions, global financial regulatory, and global fintech and digital assets—Spaziani said the firm's global platform helped her make the choice to move.

Banking & Financial Services

May 06, 2024, 4:00 PM

