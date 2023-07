News From Law.com International

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher has hired two projects and infrastructure partners from Shearman & Sterling in London. Ben Shorten and Trinh Chubbock both join the firm from Shearman & Sterling, where Shorten spent 23 years as a partner in the firm's project development and finance group, most recently leading the group.

United Kingdom

July 03, 2023, 5:42 AM

