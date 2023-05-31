Gibson Dunn Hires OMelveny Restructuring Co-Chair in New Yor...

News From Law.com

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher announced the hiring of partner Joseph Zujkowski, a bankruptcy lawyer joining the firm in New York after a decade at O'Melveny & Myers, where he most recently co-chaired that firm's bankruptcy and restructuring practice. Zujkowski is the latest of several recent bankruptcy hires for Gibson Dunn on the East Coast, following the January arrival of Lee Wilson from Jones Day and the November hiring of AnnElyse Scarlett Gains from Kirkland & Ellis.

May 31, 2023, 9:39 AM

