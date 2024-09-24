Gibson Dunn Hires Former Google Chief Privacy Officer | Law....

News From Law.com

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher on Tuesday announced the hiring of Keith Enright, the former vice president and chief privacy officer of Google LLC. Enright joins the firm's Palo Alto office as a partner; he also co-chairs the firm's artificial intelligence practice group and its tech and innovation industry group. In a press release, Gibson Dunn said Enright would focus on "AI, data privacy, and technology risks and strategies for an array of clients."

September 24, 2024, 4:38 PM