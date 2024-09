News From Law.com

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher announced a new leader for the firm's private credit efforts in Ryan Kim, a partner who joined the firm's New York office on Monday from Akin, Gump, Strauss, Hauer & Feld. Kim is the latest private credit partner to switch firms as the practice remains one of Big Law's most competitive, with Cahill Gordon & Reindell, Paul Hastings and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett each bringing in new talent in recent months.

Legal Services - Large Law

September 16, 2024, 6:39 PM