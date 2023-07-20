Gibson Dunn Forms DEI Task Force as Employers Rush to Comply...

In the wake the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down affirmative action in college admissions, and amid conflicting guidance for employers from the Equal Opportunity Employment Commission, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher announced the formation of a DEI Task Force on Wednesday to service heightened client demand for DEI compliance."There's a real need for practical, creative guidance right now," said Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher labor and employment co-chair Jason Schwartz. "We have a lot of clients, a lot of major employers who are committed to DEI and equal opportunity, who want to figure out how they can achieve those goals in a lawful way."
Legal Services - Large Law
July 20, 2023, 2:07 PM