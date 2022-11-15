Gibson Dunn Elects Record Partner Class as Biggest Firms Lea...

News From Law.com

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher has elected its largest class of new partners in recent history, the global law firm announced on Tuesday, adding 37 lawyers to the partnership across 13 offices. While the firm's new partner class sizes varied between 13 and 27 since the class of 2019, the addition of 37 new partners puts Gibson Dunn—ranked 11th in the U.S. and 14th globally by gross revenue—in line with Am Law 10 firms such as Kirkland & Ellis and Latham & Watkins, which continued to match or exceed last year's record partner class sizes as smaller Am Law 100 firms scale back from similar 2021 gains.

