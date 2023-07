News From Law.com

A spike in federal agency action against penny stock traders has elicited a strong response from attorneys at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, as the firm recently sued the Securities and Exchange Commission over its failure to respond to a FOIA request for communications related to broker-dealer-related enforcement actions over the last five years.

Banking & Financial Services

July 06, 2023, 3:29 PM

