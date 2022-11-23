Gibson Dunn Asks Court to Revive Claims Against Bill Barr fo...

News From Law.com

Gibson Dunn & Crutcher is asking the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit to revive claims against former Attorney General William Barr and other members of the Trump administration over the forced clearing of peaceful protestors from Lafayette Square in 2020. In a brief filed Wednesday, attorneys with Gibson Dunn said U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich wrongly dismissed Constitutional claims that police used excessive force when forcing protestors out of Lafayette Square near the White House.

Government

November 23, 2022, 12:25 PM