Gibson Dunn and Arnold & Porter Achieve Black Equity at Work...

News From Law.com

Leadership for Tomorrow's Black Equity at Work Certification, marking the end of year one in a three-year process to make each firm more equitable for Black attorneys and professional staff.Gibson Dunn and Arnold & Porter are the only law firms involved in the nonprofit's Black Equity at Work certification program, which asks participants to survey their workplaces to understand the state of Black equity, accelerate the diversity of suppliers, and increase Black representation at all levels, among other areas of improvement participants identify with Management Leadership for Tomorrow (MLT).

Legal Services - Large Law

February 14, 2023, 5:30 PM