Gibson Dunn Adds Proskauer Executive Comp Partner | Law.com ...

News From Law.com

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher announced another partner hire to its New York office on Monday as Ekaterina (Kate) Napalkova joins the firm from Proskauer Rose. Napalkova, an executive compensation and employee benefits partner, follows the late June additions of M&A partner George Sampas from Sullivan & Cromwell and private equity partner Brian Scrivani from Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. The office also grew in May with the hires of Ro Spaziani, a financial regulation partner arriving from Wachtell, Lipson, Rosen & Katz, and Caith Kushner, a special situations partner also from Paul Weiss.

New York

July 15, 2024, 1:39 PM