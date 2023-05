News From Law.com

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher added Kirkland & Ellis oil and gas M&A partner Rahul Vashi as a partner in Houston, where he will serve as co-chair of the firm's global oil and gas practice group. Michael Darden, a Gibson Dunn partner in Houston who is also a co-chair of the practice group, said in a press release that Vashi will be a "valuable leader" of the practice.

Energy

May 22, 2023, 3:07 PM

