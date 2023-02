News From Law.com

David Woodcock, former assistant general counsel-corporate at Exxon Mobil Corp., has joined Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher as a partner in Dallas and Washington, D.C., and as co-chair of the firm's securities enforcement practice group. Woodcock, who joined the firm on Monday after three years at Exxon Mobil, brings varied experience in his return to private practice.

Energy

February 06, 2023, 5:01 PM