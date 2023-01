News From Law.com

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher has hired former Apple chief privacy officer Jane Horvath to co-chair the firm's privacy, cybersecurity and data innovation practice group, the firm announced on Monday. Horvath, who joins the Washington D.C. office as a partner, is the latest in a series of partner hires for the practice group in the past year.

Cybersecurity

January 09, 2023, 4:00 AM