News From Law.com

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher has filed suit against a former client who an arbiter found owes nearly $1 million to the firm. Former investment broker Abraham Mirman hired Gibson, Dunn in February 2022 to represent him in connection with litigation initiated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Gibson Dunn is represented by partner James Fogelman.

Legal Services - Large Law

March 22, 2024, 4:15 PM

nature of claim: /