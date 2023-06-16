New Suit - FOIA

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was sued Thursday in District of Columbia District Court under the Freedom of Information Act. The court case, brought by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher on the firm’s own behalf, seeks records related to a series of recent enforcement actions requiring investors who provide convertible loans to public companies to undergo SEC registration. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01749, Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP v. U.S. Securities And Exchange Commission.

Government

June 16, 2023, 11:37 AM

Plaintiffs

Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP

defendants

U.S. Securities And Exchange Commission

nature of claim: 895/under the Freedom of Information Act