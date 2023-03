Removed To Federal Court

Walmart on Monday removed an employment class action to New York Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Office of Mohammed Gangat on behalf of current and former hourly-paid deli employees who accuse Walmart of failing to reimburse them for weekly uniform maintenance pay. Walmart is represented by Littler Mendelson. The case is 6:23-cv-00300, Gibbs v. Wal-Mart Associates, Inc.