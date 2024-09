News From Law.com

A Houston-based Gibbs & Bruns legal team convinced a federal appellate panel to uphold a $38 million judgment against Wells Fargo Bank N.A. for it role in a botched sale of a client's stock. Occidental Petroleum Corp., acting as the successor or party of interest in the sale of Anadarko Petroleum Corp. stock, sued Wells Fargo after the bank sold a large tranche of the stock outside the agreed upon time period for its sale.

