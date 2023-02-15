New Suit - Employment

The Walt Disney Company and Reedy Creek Improvement District were slapped with an employment discrimination lawsuit Tuesday in Florida Middle District Court. The lawsuit was brought by the Vires Law Group and CGS Law on behalf of Steven Gibbons, who claims that he was terminated after requesting a religious exemption from the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-00255, Gibbons v. The Walt Disney Company et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

February 15, 2023, 5:41 AM