Who Got The Work

Susan Fahey Desmond of Jackson Lewis has entered an appearance for Brookside Properties Inc., Shannon Holliman and other defendants in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The action was filed Jan. 17 in Mississippi Southern District Court by a pro se plaintiff. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Taylor B. McNeel, is 2:23-cv-00009, Gibbons v. Brookside Properties, Inc. et al.

Real Estate

March 03, 2023, 7:35 AM