Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Taylor English Duma on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Ascendium Education Group Inc. to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, was filed by a pro se plaintiff. The case is 1:23-cv-01758, Gibbons v. Ascendium Education Group, Inc.

Education

April 21, 2023, 5:18 AM

Plaintiffs

Mozelle Gibbons

defendants

Ascendium Education Group, Inc.

defendant counsels

Taylor English Duma

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws