News From Law.com

Gibbons' co-chair of the firm's securities team, Samuel Portnoy, will be one of the attorneys representing youth clothing store The Children's Place in a securities class action that accuses the company of failing to disclose "aggressive" promotions that resulted in overstated inventory values and adverse financial projections.

Banking & Financial Services

April 01, 2024, 3:57 PM

nature of claim: /